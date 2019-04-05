Fighting the fat: Guardians Alive aims to increase fitness

Nutritional and metabolic diseases are among the top five causes of death in the Cayman Islands.

Those at Guardians Alive are extending a helping hand to the community to change those numbers.

This Saturday (6 April) the team will be hosting their annual Guardians Alive wellness event aimed at those struggling with keeping fit and eating right.

Guardians Alive member Carol McKenzie said support and guidance will be given to those who need it.

“To have so many people involved to help encourage people to get active and get involved in helping other people to get active which is what the guardians do. We help to encourage people who have never been out and show them what they can achieve and do,” said Ms. McKenzie.

The event is free and starts at Seven Mile Beach public beach.

It also features an official pacer team with local athletes.

Learn more: https://www.caymanactive.com/registrations/guardians

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

