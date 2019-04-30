Tomlinson Furniture
Fisherman discovers drifting gill net and removes from water

April 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
 
 
Fisherman Charles Ebanks does it again, removing yet another so-called ghost net from Cayman’s waters.
 
Mr. Ebanks told Cayman 27 he recovered a drifting gill net Sunday (28 April), about eight miles south of South Sound.
 
He collected the tangled mass of discarded fishing gear and towed it to shore, depositing the net at the Yacht Club dock.
 
This ghost net recovery comes just over a year after Mr. Ebanks recovered a ghost net that received international media coverage upon its discovery, containing dead sharks and other marine life.
 
“We live on a small island and we have to take care of it,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

