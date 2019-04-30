Florida woman drowns at Smith Cove

An 85-year-old US visitor dies in a water-related incident at Smith Cove.

In a statement issued late Monday (29 April) afternoon, the RCIPS said the woman, who was visiting from Florida, was found unresponsive at the South Church Street beach just after 11 a.m.

She was transported to the hospital by the emergency medical services where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of violence on her body when she was examined.

She is the fourth water-related death for 2019.

Investigations are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

