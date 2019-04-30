Tomlinson Furniture
Florida woman drowns at Smith Cove

April 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
An 85-year-old US visitor dies in a water-related incident at Smith Cove.
In a statement issued late Monday (29 April) afternoon, the RCIPS said the woman, who was visiting from Florida, was found unresponsive at the South Church Street beach just after 11 a.m.
She was transported to the hospital by the emergency medical services where she was pronounced dead.
Police said there were no signs of violence on her body when she was examined.

She is the fourth water-related death for 2019.

Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

