Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Former tennis club boss jailed for thefts

April 30, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Former Cayman Islands Tennis Club manager Robert Seward has been sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment for thefts and other finance-related crimes he committed during his tenure.

On Tuesday (30 April) Mr. Seward was handed the sentence in Grand Court.
He pleaded guilty to thefts totaling $280,908.
Those thefts started in January 2015 and spanned under three years.
One of the amounts he admitted to taking from accounts belonging to the tennis club was repaid.
That amount was roughly $117, 000.
The varying terms of imprisonment for each offence were ordered to run concurrently by the judge. The highest term for the offences was four years, eight months.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: