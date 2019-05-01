Tomlinson Furniture
Four sharks found dead in last two months, three more injured, says DOE

April 30, 2019
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment says four sharks have been found dead in Cayman’s waters in just the last two months.

In one late-February incident, a small silky shark was found tangled in an abandoned fishing net.

Another unidentified shark was found in Cayman Brac in March, cut with a sharp object.

Also in the Brac, two lemon sharks were found dead this month, one suffering severe head trauma.

Professor Mauvis Gore of Marine Conservation International told Cayman 27 a recent Cayman shark study found these top ocean predators are more valuable alive than dead.

“Non-consumptive is going out and having a look at the sharks, just knowing that they are there, and consumptive is when you actually kill a shark. So if you consume a shark, it is worth about US $1.3 million here, if you don’t, there’s a range, but say about $50 million per year it is worth to the Cayman Islands having sharks alive.”

Two nurse sharks were also found injured in Grand Cayman during the same time period, as well as a black-tip shark the DOE was tracking in Little Cayman.

The DOE all shark and ray species are protected at all times, and punishable under the National Conservation Law.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

