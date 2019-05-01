Ghost fishing claiming the lives of local Frigatebirds

Researchers say 650,000 marine animals are killed every year due to ghost fishing. Local Magnificent Frigatebirds have also fallen victim to this threat. Those at the Department of Environment (DOE) are urging local fishermen to be more considerate when discarding their fishing lines. DOE Terrestrial Research Officer Jane Haakonsson said local Magnificent Frigatebirds are under threat from those lines.

“The fishing line issue is more severe than we thought. Sometimes when fishermen get their lines too entangled and they can’t pull it out, they would cut it, instead of discarding of it appropriately. So you find a lot of discarded fishing lines, as well as, hooks in the ocean,” said Ms. Haakonsson. Ghost nets, illegal fish pot along with other fishing gear have claimed the lives of many sea animals over the years and Ms. Haakonsson said these do not only affect what lies under water.

“When we go into the pond we see unfortunately a lot of birds hanging or strangled from the trees because they’ve been out fishing alongside fishermen which is a common site. They ingest the hooks and then when they go back to living an arboreal lifestyle they get entangle within the fishing lines and they often sit and starve,” said Ms. Haakonsson. She said Frigatebirds already have natural threats so adding abandoned fishing gear into the mix will only add to their problems.

“So they are not endangered but they are really important to understand overall ecosystem health and they are in decline,” said Ms. Haakonsson. The DOE is asking the public, if they do see fishing lines on and offshore, to discard them safely in any of the disposal bins provided at local boat launch sites and docks.

