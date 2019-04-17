Tomlinson Furniture
Golf: Hastings wins American Junior Golf Preview

April 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
15-year old Justin Hastings topped a field of 54 junior golfers Sunday (14 April) winning the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Preview at the Pinewood Golf Club in Asheboro, North Carolina.

After the first round was cancelled due to rain, Hastings shot a lone round six under-par 66 including seven birdies en route to an eight stroke victory.

“The entire round went great,” said Hastings. “I really played solid for the entire round in very tough conditions against a good field. I dialed in my wedges and a strong driver got me the seven birdies.”

The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national capped his first first (AJGA) victory by sinking a 30-foot putt on the 18th hole.

“This is a prestigious tour that I have wanted to play on for a long time,” said Hastings. “Their tournaments are very well run, and their fields are very strong.  I am super excited to win in my first time playing in the AJGA.”

CIGA golfers will battle it out this weekend in the 2019 CIGA National Championships held 27-28 April at the North Sound Golf Club. In 2017, Hastings became the youngest national champion in programme’s history in a two stroke victory over national teammate Brian Ross

View all the results from the AJGA Preview here.

