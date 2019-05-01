Golf: Jarvis, McLean crowned national amateur champions

Amateur golfers Andrew Jarvis and Holly McLean each claimed their first national title at the 27th Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) National Amateur Championships held 27-28 April at the North Sound Golf Club.

Jarvis, 20, equaled a course record with a first round -7 under-par 64, followed by an even-par 71 to win by six strokes. Younger brother Aaron along with Barry Daly would finish second shooting one-under-par, with 2018 national champion Payten Wight finishing fourth at six-over-par. 15-old Justin Hastings rounded out the top five at seven-over-par in fifth.

“North Sound had the golf course in such great condition heading into the weekend, everything seemed perfect,” Jarvis told Cayman 27. “I’ve never seen pins and tees located like this, it was so fun. I had a game plan heading into the weekend which was to go out and hit fairways and greens, and hopefully, some putts would drop. Saturday just felt easy. Everything was working for me. My game planned worked and my putt started to fall.”

Jarvis joins Trinidad & Tobago’s Brian Martin and PGA professional Brian Davies as just the third golfer to ever shoot -7 under-par 64 at the North Sound Golf Course. Jarvis says his brother Aaron made an aggressive final round push.

“Sunday was a little bit different,” said Jarvis. “I stuck to my game plan, but there was the added pressure of trying to keep the lead. Aaron did not that easy, and fired through the first 10 holes. Overall, I’m happy with my game, and happy that everything came together this weekend.”

After success at the junior level that includes a Caribbean title, McLean shot 13 over-par to claim her first Cayman Islands senior crown. The 14-year-old finished eight strokes ahead of second place finisher, 2018 national champion Emily Ribbins.

“It was great, I had a really good long game,” said McLean.”Everything was close to the hole, within 20-feet. Putting wasn’t there but it’s good to know that I won without my best game.

Ian Lomas claimed a one-stroke victory in the Senior Championships, while Tracy Moore took the Super Senior title.

