Golf: Jarvis outlasts field for playoff win at Florida’s FCWT Open

16-year old Aaron Jarvis outlasted 17 golfers at the Future Collegians World Tour (FCWT) Open held at the Shingle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., 20-21 April.

In the 36-hole competition, Jarvis shot a 5-over par 77 good for fourth overall after day one. The Caribbean Under-15 Boys champion says conditions were not ideal.

“On Saturday, the course played tough as winds were gusting and scores showed that. I managed to keep myself in contention after day 1.”

The Cayman Prep standout, however, came out to top the field on Day Two shooting one-under par 71 to force a three-man playoff.

“Day 2 was a lot calmer and I managed to take advantage of that,” said Jarvis. “I played well all round and was pleased with the way my game was throughout the weekend.”

In the playoff, Jarvis stepped up to birdie the first two holes for win.

“The competition was strong a lot of good players in the tournament and scores showed that on day two.”

Jarvis and many of Cayman’s top amateur golfers will tee off this weekend (27-28 April) for the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) Amateur Championships. Jarvis says he relishes the opportunity to win his first national title.

“I’m feeling confident and hoping to keep the good momentum heading into this weekend,” he said.

