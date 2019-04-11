Gov’t adds $93.4M to current budget

Lawmakers approve $93.4 million in additional monies for the current budget period.

On Tuesday (9 April) Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart tabled the Finance Committee’s report in the LA, it was completed after a marathon session Monday (8 April) night.

He said legislators approved $53.0 million for operating expenditures and $40.4 million for capital expenditures.

Mr. McTaggart also outlined some of the monies that were approved and what it will be used for.

“$8.8 million to cover the cost of additional insurance premiums for the public sector and $7.9 million the most significant portion of which is to enable the government to make an offer to purchase a privately owned building to house RCIPS headquarters,” said Minister McTaggart.

Legislators also approved $8.8 million for the Fire Services which will be used, in part, for equipment purchases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

