Gov’t adds $93.4M to current budget

April 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Lawmakers approve $93.4 million in additional monies for the current budget period.
On Tuesday (9 April) Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart tabled the Finance Committee’s report in the LA, it was completed after a marathon session Monday (8 April) night.
He said legislators approved $53.0 million for operating expenditures and $40.4 million for capital expenditures.
Mr. McTaggart also outlined some of the monies that were approved and what it will be used for.
“$8.8 million to cover the cost of additional insurance premiums for the public sector and $7.9 million the most significant portion of which is to enable the government to make an offer to purchase a privately owned building to house RCIPS headquarters,” said Minister McTaggart.
Legislators also approved $8.8 million for the Fire Services which will be used, in part, for equipment purchases.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

