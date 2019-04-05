HSA health symposium: Environment offers $$ opportunities

Cayman stands to earn roughly $8 million over the next 25 years from its expanded marine parks.

It is part of a strategy to garner economic gains from better environmental practices.

Department of Environment’s Lauren Dombowsky linked that strategy to the triple bottom line concept.

It factors in social, environmental or ecological and financial factors into business strategy.

She said local businesses should consider that concept.

“Unilever bought Seventh Generation for $700 million. So the next time that someone says ‘oh well I can’t think about the environment because I have to think about my profit,’ someone made $700 million off thinking of the triple bottom line,” said Ms. Dombowsky, DOE Senior Environmental Assessment Officer.

She was speaking at the Health Services Authority 3rd annual health symposium on Wednesday (3 April.)

The symposium focused on environmental issues.

