HSA pushes for new healthcare hopefuls

The clock is running out to sign up for the Health Services Authority (HSA) summer internship programme. With less than a week to go, those at the HSA said the programme has been expanded the stakes in its summer internship programme moving away from its standard three weeks. HSA Chief Humane Resources Officer Samantha Bennett said the decades-long initiative has been a gateway for students to get into the healthcare profession of their choice.

“This is an opportunity for them to get some professional feedback, to be on the job getting experience, establishing contacts and this year we’ve extended the period in which the duration of the internship. It will be going on from the 1st of June till the 15th of September,” said Ms. Bennett.

HSA has nearly 900 employees 60% of which are Caymanian and Ms. Bennett said she’s looking to up those numbers. “The internship placement is for Caymanians or those who have the right to be Caymanian,” said Ms. Bennett. Though many intern programmes don’t pay Ms. Bennett said at HSA hard work is rewarded.

“There will be a stipend that will be paid at the end of the internship and that will be based on the appraisal, on their contribution, them fulfilling the duties within the internship and the evaluation from those who are managing or supervising them at the time,” said Ms. Bennett.

Eligible Participants

• Students must be Caymanian and/or have the Right to be Caymanian

• Students must register for the internship online at www.hsa.ky

• The student must be at least sixteen (16) years old

• Students must have a genuine career interest in the Healthcare field

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

