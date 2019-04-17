Kids Sea Camp celebrates 15 years in Cayman

Children as young as five years old are experiencing the wonders of Cayman’s marine environment at Kids Sea Camp.

Eight and nine year old PADI Seals learn basic skills of scuba diving and execute ‘aqua-missions’ in the swimming pool at Cobalt Coast resort. They can dive in open water to depths of 20 feet.

Junior open water divers age 10 through 12 can experience Cayman’s coral reefs to a depth of 40 feet.

“They’re really just a joy to dive with, when I’m driving with adults they’re very like steadfast and serious out in the water and it’s hard to tell if they’re having a great time, but when you’re in the water with kids, it’s like diving in a human bait-ball, it’s awesome,” said Kids Sea Camp founder and president Margo Peyton.

Younger kids, ages five to seven view marine life from the surface on snorkeling trips.

Kids Sea Camp has been coming to Cayman for 15 years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

