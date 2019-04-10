Law Reform calls for public input in foreclosures discussion paper

The Law Reform Commission is reminding the public that the deadline for its discussion paper on foreclosures is drawing near.

The 42-page discussion paper questions whether enforcement of mortgage-type securities over land and residential properties is needed here.

It looks at international laws and how it addresses the issue of foreclosures, the power of sale and compares it to Cayman’s own legislative framework.

The discussion paper suggests some provisions of the Registered Lands Law could be clarified.

The public has until 30 April to provide feedback.

Submissions should be forwarded no later than 30th April, 2019 to the Director of the Law Reform Commission, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman

KY1-9000 either (a) electronically to jose.griffith@gov.ky or (b) in writing, by post or hand delivered.

Read the paper below:

Mortgage Enforcement Reform Discussion Paper 23 November 2018 PUBLISHED FINAL

