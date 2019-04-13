Lawmakers agree to create committee to review vehicle importation standards

Plans could be in the pipeline to create standards for importing vehicles into the Cayman Islands.

On Thursday night (11 April) lawmakers voted in the LA to commission a Joint Select Committee to investigate and make recommendations for the standards, specifically looking at vehicle age limits, classification or fuel types.

Prospect MLA and Government councilor Austin Harris brought the motion proposing the JSC.

“Then the committee that will be formed thereafter will bring some tangible recommendations that can be implemented some easy, some easier than others, but all will work towards the goal and the intention of solving the congestion problem, making our road infrastructure more useable,” said Mr. Harris.

East End MLA Arden McLean withdrew his similar motion on importation limits to allow Mr. Harris’ motion to go through.

The veteran MLA said action is needed to deal with the congestion and influx of cars.

“If it (the vehicle) cannot operate on number 2 fuel or unleaded fuel then bye, they cannot enter the country. We have reached that point where we can dictate what comes into our country,” said the East End MLA.

No timeline was given for the formation of the committee.

However, MLAs voted to have its recommendations implemented at year’s end as a matter of urgency.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

