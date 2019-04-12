Tomlinson Furniture
Local organizations push to prevent Parvovirus

April 11, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Cayman Islands Humane Society is teaming up with island vet to curb the spread of the deadly canine disease, Parvovirus. The two organizations are partnering to give free vaccines over the next three weeks.

Island Vets recently warned of a Parvo outbreak. The virus is highly infectious and has reportedly killed six dogs on the island.

Director at the Humane Society Lesley Walker said dog owners should take full advantage of the free vaccines.

“The first one was last Sunday, the next one is in three weeks time because if dogs need more then one shot then they have to be spaced three weeks apart. So anyone can come down and get the shots, Sunday the 27th at Islands Vet between 8 a.m. and 12 noon,” said Ms. Walker. The free vaccines are being administered at Island Vets and will continue until the end of May.

