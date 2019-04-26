Man who held baby hostage in Rock Hole appears in court

No bail for the man arrested in Monday’s (22 April) alleged hostage situation in Rock Hole.

39-year-old Joel Bodden was charged in connection with, what police called, a serious domestic incident. It happened on Luna lane. Thursday (25 April) Mr. Bodden appeared in court charged with child cruelty and threats to kill.

The charges stem from an incident in which Mr. Bodden allegedly used a knife to threaten officers.

He was holding a baby in his arms at the time. The officers tasered him before he was arrested.

Mr. Bodden was remanded to Northward prison.

He will return to court next week Monday (29 April.)

