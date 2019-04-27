Tomlinson Furniture
Miller critical of DVDL amnesty, says ‘It’s a neglect of duty’

April 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller takes the government to task for the waiving of the backlog of licensing fees.
This week the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing announced a six-month amnesty starting Monday (29 April), writing off backlog unlicensed fees for drivers.
But Mr. Miller said such action runs counter to the rule of law and is “unacceptable.”
“I am disappointed to see that the amnesty includes a waiver of the backlog of licensing fees, given that transgressors should be easily trackable in a timely way based on properly maintained file data,” he said in a statement Friday (26 April.)

The amnesty ends on 1 November.

Read Mr. Miller’s statement:

Opposition Objects to Amnesty for Unlicensed Vehicles

