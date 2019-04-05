Miller proposes monorail, Hew says mass transportation study needed

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says something has to be done about Cayman’s ongoing traffic woes.

The North Side MLA said a monorail may be the way to go.

But Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew says a mass transportation study is needed to determine a way forward.

Mr. Miller said Cayman’s traffic woes needs urgent attention and innovative solutions.

He is proposing the mono-rail system from Savannah to the four-way stop in West Bay as a viable option to ease traffic headaches.

“I would much happily see the government spend the 300 million dollars to do that than to build the port. I think we have to grapple with and make some decisions on how we want to restrict the number of cars that are coming to the island,” said the Opposition Leader.

Mr. Miller said Cayman also needs to consider a formal public transport system as a measure to deal with traffic.

He is urging Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin to address the issue in his Strategic Policy Statement in the LA.

Meanwhile, Minister Hew, responding to the proposal, said, “We need to commission a mass transportation study. However, if someone would like to build us a monorail I wouldn’t refuse it.”

