Minister’s ‘slip of the tongue’ belittling and insulting, says Colours Cayman

Belittling, dismissive, and insulting: Three words LGBT advocacy group Colours Cayman said describes a remark made by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour in the LA chamber last week Wednesday (10 April).

“Today being the tenth of, of gaypril, sorry, of April… sorry,” said Mr. Seymour, who gave multiple winks to his legislative colleagues after the remark.

The comment was greeted with laughter from some of his fellow lawmakers.

“It’s just very belittling and dismissive of the issues facing our LGBT people, and it just gives a clear picture of where they stand and how insignificant we are to them, that they can just make light of what we are dealing with right now and have been for a long time. Yeah, it was very insulting,” said Colours Cayman founder Billie Bryan.

While Ms. Bryan said the minister’s comment and his colleagues reactions were off-putting, she told Cayman 27 Colours Cayman is more concerned with the far-reaching effects of what she termed government’s actions against the LGBT community.

Mr. Seymour, in his defence, said the remark was a slip of the tongue.

“I’m not sure why any interest should be put on this further, I apologised immediately more than many have done,” said Mr. Seymour in response to our inquiries about the remark.

