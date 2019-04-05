Motion backing appeal passes LA unanimously after marathon debate

Minutes before our newscast Thursday (4 April), East End MLA Arden McLean hit back at the Human Rights Commission’s statement which disagreed with appealing Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s same-sex marriage ruling.

Mr. McLean introduced a motion Wednesday (3 April) supporting government’s appeal of last week’s court ruling by Hon. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie to legalise same-sex marriage. The debate continued into a second day.

Calling it a matter of definite national importance, Mr. McLean presented his motion supporting government’s appeal of the decision to the fullest extent.

The motion kicked off hours of debate.

“These people don’t mean us well, take warning,” exclaimed Savannah MLA Anthony Eden in his debate, seconded the motion.

Mr. Eden seconded the motion.

He compared Friday 29 March, the day the Chief Justice Smellie handed down the decision, to the Pearl Harbour attack. He also made several biblical references.

“What is the difference between the Cayman Islands and Sodom and Gomorrah,” bellowed the veteran lawmaker and outspoken opponent of same-sex marriage. “Do you think he’s going to make an exception? He nah gon do it.”

“Are we going to sit down as Caymanians and allow this to invade our country? God forbid,” said Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in her debate contribution.

She told the chamber she received what was purportedly Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush’s marriage license via Whatsapp. Ms. O’Connor-Connolly encouraged opponents of same-sex marriage to lodge objection to the union, in writing or in-person.

“The person who is marrying you, they usually pause to say ‘does anybody have any objections, or does anyone have anything to say,’ so if you miss the seven days window, please attend the marriage because it’s been a very public display and you have an opportunity to object,” said Ms. O’Connor-Connolly.

Petitioner Chantelle Day responded to Ms. O’Connor-Connolly in a statement saying, “The Minister of Education’s call for objections to our marriage in writing/in person demonstrates a blatant disregard for the rule of law, and raises concerns of abuse of her position of power as a leader in our community.”

Ms. Day added that the Education Minister’s call for citizens to lodge objections to her union shows a complete disregard to the Premier’s call Wednesday for persons to act respectfully

“This is no longer a gay marriage issues, this is a constitutional issue,” said Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo and other lawmakers in their debate questioned the Chief Justice’s authority to usurp the lawmaker’s legislative power.

“What comes next?” asked Mr. Suckoo. “What else will be taken away from this legislature, commandeered?”

The motion eventually passed 18-0 Thursday evening after amendment.

