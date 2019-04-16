Nearby residents speak on suspected hit and run collision that left one man dead

One man is dead and another in police custody following what police believe was an early morning hit-and-run. The incident happened on North Church Street around 5:30 am Monday (15 April) morning. The road remained closed for much of the day. Police arrested a 28-year-old man. They suspect he was behind the wheel when the bicyclist was hit and killed. George Town resident Nish Vora said he couldn’t believe what his eyes.

“We receive a call just around 5 am from the property maintenance person saying that they found a body lying behind my car. So we came down and had a look and the person was laying there appeared to be dead, he was motionless his head was under the car it appeared to hit the back of the car on impact,” said Mr. Vora.

Police said around 5:30 Monday morning, 911 received a call about an unresponsive bicyclist they said appeared to have been struck by a car. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. They’ve yet to release his name pending notification of his family, though they did say he’s from off-island. The incident happened near Coral Sands Resort where manager Harry Lynch issued a statement saying, “the victim was not staying at the resort, he was crossing the resort heading west when our CCTV cameras caught the collision. This is a very unfortunate situation and the team here at the resort would like to send our condolences to the young man’s family.”

Police said they arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. Police have confirmed that this marks the second death on Cayman’s roads this year.

