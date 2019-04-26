New arrest in ongoing ACC probe, Suspect bailed

A new arrest by police and Anti-Corruption Commission officials in an ongoing probe at the former Immigration department.

On Thursday (25 April) the ACC shared that they arrested a 55-year-old man from the Newlands area.

His arrest is connected to arrests made in October 2017, as well as, arrests in May and June last year.

The ACC did not share information as to why the man was arrested.

But previous news reports reveal one of the earlier arrests relate to an investigation around the English test given to foreign workers arriving in Cayman.

The man was detained on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

These are all offences under the Anti-Corruption Law.

The ACC said the suspect is not a public officer. He has since been bailed.

