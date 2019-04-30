Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

No arrests in South Church St. shooting: Victim in stable condition

April 29, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No arrests yet into Friday’s (26 April) shooting in George Town.
Police said one man remains hospitalised in stable condition following that incident.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at an address off South Church Street.
Police said when they arrived on the scene the victim was already being transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.
Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been released.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: