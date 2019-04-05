Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News

Nurse shark rescued from fish pot in protected area

April 4, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment frees a nurse shark that was trapped in an illegally-positioned fish pot in South Sound’s replenishment zone.

The DOE said an alert snorkeler made the initial report last week, and conservation officers came to the rescue just in the nick of time.

The fish pot, which had an expired license tag, was pulled from the water.

The DOE is reminding the public that fish pots must be licensed, and cannot be used in marine protected areas.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

