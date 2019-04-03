Overreach from the bench? Miller questions same-sex ruling procedure

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller calls on government to appeal Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s same-sex marriage judgment.

Mr. Miller was speaking at a media conference Tuesday (2 April) morning.

While he said he supports civil unions for same-sex couples, the North Side MLA said he does not support Mr. Smellie’s use of Section five of the Constitution Order in his judgment. That provision allows the court to remedy gaps in existing laws.

“Because I believe it has potential to reduce the authority of the Legislative Assembly to write laws for good governance and placing it on the bench of a judge which I do not believe it belongs,” said Mr. Miller.

At that conference, Mr. Miller also tackled the issue of internal challenges to his leadership.

He said he remains leader despite calls from Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo for him to resign.

“I will accept, as I have told him, a letter signed by the four of them (members of the Opposition) that they no longer support me. I have suggested to them, but that is up to them I do not need to know who they want to be leader, that they put in that letter who they want to be their leader and I will take that to the Governor and hand him my resignation and tell him he can call that person and swear him in as Leader of the Opposition,” said Mr. Miller

We reached out to Opposition members for comment on where they stand on Mr. Miller’s leadership, we are yet to hear back.

We will have more coverage from Mr. Miller’s media conference in the coming days.

