Police continue to investigated two robberies that appear to be linked

April 15, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Police continue to investigate two robberies they believe are linked. According to police, twice on Saturday (13 April), officers responded to reports of a man with a machete robbing food-service companies.

Police said around 5:30 Saturday evening they were dispatched to a food truck that had just been robbed on Crewe Rd. It was reported that a lone man dressed in dark clothing attended the food truck, holding a machete while demanding money. The man fled the location with an unknown sum of cash. Hours later police responded to a restaurant on West Bay Rd that had also been robbed by someone matching the description of the previous robbery.

RCIPS detectives are currently investigating whether these incidents are related. Police are asking anyone with information to call the George Town police station at 949-4222

