Police hunt suspect in food truck robbery

Police continue to investigate the robbery of a food truck on Friday (29 March) afternoon.

The machete-wielding robber made off with an undisclosed sum of money in the broad daylight robbery.

Police said the incident happened about 1:50 p.m. on Selkirk Drive.

This is the third robbery at the food truck in just under a year.

Police said a single man, armed with a machete, went to the food truck and demanded money from the workers present.

The suspect made off with cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as dark-skinned, he was of slim build, and about 5 ft 8″ tall. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

