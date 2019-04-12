Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Police urge owners of stolen items to come forward

April 11, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The RCIPS calls on members of the public to come forward and identify items they believe were stolen. This after police conducted several searches last month with warrants, recovering jewelry and electronics from various homes. There are several ways to identify that an item belongs to you:

  • Providing pictures of the item when it was first purchased or being worn by the owner.
  • Presenting receipts of purchase.
  • Providing serial numbers.
  • Descriptions of unique markings on the item done by you in order to brand the item as your own.

The police would like to remind the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model, serial numbers and take photos of all valuable items in the event that any of these items are stolen. This process will greatly assist the police in an investigation.

The RCIPS is asking the public if they recognize any of the items and would like to view the item in person, to contact detective Gomes at 926-2965 or detective Mendez at 916-1621.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

