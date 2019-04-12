Police urge owners of stolen items to come forward

The RCIPS calls on members of the public to come forward and identify items they believe were stolen. This after police conducted several searches last month with warrants, recovering jewelry and electronics from various homes. There are several ways to identify that an item belongs to you:

Providing pictures of the item when it was first purchased or being worn by the owner.

Presenting receipts of purchase.

Providing serial numbers.

Descriptions of unique markings on the item done by you in order to brand the item as your own.

The police would like to remind the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model, serial numbers and take photos of all valuable items in the event that any of these items are stolen. This process will greatly assist the police in an investigation.

The RCIPS is asking the public if they recognize any of the items and would like to view the item in person, to contact detective Gomes at 926-2965 or detective Mendez at 916-1621.

