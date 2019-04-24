Premier in London: Talks constitution reform, FAC report

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is set to hold his first meeting in London Wednesday (24 April) as he continues talks with the United Kingdom government on ongoing constitutional reform.

Those talks started last year.

Premier McLaughlin and his delegation spent two days meeting with UK officials back then.

The UK agreed in principle to a majority of Cayman’s proposals.

To further those discussions Mr. McLaughlin will be meeting with Ben Wallace. He is the Minister of State from the Home Office and Ben Merrick, director of the Overseas Territories Department of the FCO.

Also on the agenda is the UK government’s response to the recent Foreign Affairs Committee report on the overseas territories.

After his London talks, the Premier will travel on to Monaco for a series of meetings with stakeholders in the maritime and super yacht sector.

He will also participate in the 8th annual St. Tropez to Monaco charity bike ride.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

