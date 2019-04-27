Tomlinson Furniture
Premier in UK: Cautions politicians to stay out of CI matters

April 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin warns UK politicians against intervening in domestic matters in the Cayman Islands.
The Premier was in London this week to further constitution reform talks with the UK government.
While there he met separately with Home Office and Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials.
The Premier’s office described those talks as “cordial and useful.”
In a media statement on Friday (26 April) the Premier tackled the issue of UK intervention while speaking at the Cayman Islands All Party Parliamentary group dinner on Wednesday (24 April) night in the House of Lords.

The Premier, in his media statement, said: “I included in my message a note of warning of the consequences of a UK Parliament; 4500 miles from the Cayman Islands interfering in local matters that are not only devolved, but in circumstances where they have no real understanding of local people and local affairs.”
As for the constitutional talks the Premier’s office said both Cayman and the UK government are keen to have the reform talks concluded and the proposed changes debated in the LA later this year.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

