Prince on Cayman’s conservation efforts: Cayman can be an environmental beacon

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour announced an expansion of marine parks system during Prince Charles’ whirlwind visit.

It was made as he toured the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park last Thursday (28 March.)

While the Heir to the Throne was there he opened the Rotary schoolhouse and toured the Blue Iguana recovery programme.

During his speech at Pedro St James, the prince commended local conservation efforts.

He said others have much to learn from the environmental work being done here.

“The Cayman Islands could become a shining example of best practice in integrated and genuinely sustainable management of its land-based and ocean resources. Such an integrated approach is not only essential to protect our eco-systems, but also particularly in the Cayman Islands case to protect the long term viability of economic sectors.”

