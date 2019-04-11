Raznovich discusses same-sex stay decision, presenting before Vatican

The Court of Appeal granting the government a stay of the Chief Justice’s same-sex marriage ruling is making headlines here and internationally.

On Wednesday (10 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with local LGBTQ advocate Attorney Leonardo Raznovich to discuss what’s next for his clients Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush.

He also discussed his presentation before the Vatican calling for the criminalization of homosexuality to be denounced.

