Same-sex decision heading to appellate court, says Premier

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin ends public speculation on government’s next move in the wake of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage.

He said government will appeal that decision.

On Wednesday (3 April) the Legislative Assembly put regular business on the back-burner to tackle the issue, one that has struck a raw nerve in many corners of our society.

Protesters gathered outside the Legislative Assembly building in advance of Wednesday’s (3 April) session, calling for government to take action in the wake of last week’s court decision to re-define marriage.

“What I would really like to hear from them today is that they’re going to appeal it and that get it done away with,” said protester Romelia Welcome.

“The Chief Justice was very much out of order because what he did, he change the law and everything and he’s not supposed to do that,” said Pastor Marquis McLaughlin of Countryside Church of God in East End.

“We are here to let our legislators know where we stand on the issue,” said Pastor Winston Rose of Church of God in Bodden Town, before being interrupted by a passerby.

“You are homophobic, you know that? You are the evil people, you’re homophobic,” said the unidentified pedestrian, while walking by the protest.

Despite this interjection, protesters carried on peacefully.

Inside the chamber, with the day’s business put on hold, the stage was set for Premier Alden McLaughlin’s statement on the same-sex marriage ruling.

“These are matters of great import and we must deal with them now,” said Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush., before turning over the floor to the Premier.

“We believe that introducing the entirely new concept of same-sex marriage into the existing marriage law goes way beyond any reasonable interpretation of modification or adaptation,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier announced government’s plans to appeal the decision, citing concerns over implications of the decision on polygamy and other types of marriages, the extent of the court’s section five powers to modify legislation, and whether the right to marry could be located elsewhere in the Bill of Rights.

“Government is of the view that the issues are of fundamental constitutional importance and therefore it is in the public interest to have them considered and determined by an appellate court,” said Mr. McLaughlin

The Premier admitted there is no guarantee or certainty as to how an appellate court will rule.

Mr. McLaughlin said it’s critical that the country has the benefit of clarification on this issue that he acknowledged impacts real people’s lives.

“We must ensure that in seeking what they deem protections and rights under the law that a door is not opened that may impinge on other protections and rights,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier says in addition to filing an appeal, the attorney general is under instructions from Cabinet to seek a stay of the ruling pending the outcome of the appeal.

The Premier’s office told Cayman 27 government has 14 days to file.

Read the Premier's full statement:

3-4-2019 same sex statement

