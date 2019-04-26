Single collision leaves one man in critical condition

One man remains in serious but stable condition Thursday (25 April) after a single car collision in George Town. Police said it happened just after 11:50 pm Wednesday on South church st, George Town. Police said the man hit a tree and was trapped in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived.

Smoke was seen coming from the vehicle. The Cayman Islands Fire Service freed the man from the vehicle and he was then transported to the hospital. The mater is currently under investigations by the traffic and road policing unit.

