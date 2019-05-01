Swimming: Broadbelt scores first international high points at GCST Spring Open

Seven Mile Swimmers Sierrah Broadbelt had a memorable weekend in the pool earning the highest score of any swimmer, male or female, at the 2019 Gulf Coast Swim Team (GCST) Spring Open held 26-28 April in Fort Meyers, Fla.
The 10-year old set personal bests in the 100-metre butterfly (1:29.56), 100-metre freestyle (1:17.47) 50-metre freestyle (34.57) and the 400-metre freestyle (6:30.44) earning high points honours at an international meet for the first time.
The SMS standout placed first overall in four events, while scoring second in two events, along with a third, fourth and fifth place finish in a total of 10 events, accumulating 73 points in the Girls 10-and under age division.
Of the 24 swimmers that attended, 23 from SMS and 1 from Camana Bay Aquatic Club, 103 personal bests were set when converting short to long course metres with just nine pb’s from first-time swims.
Overall, SMS placed sixth overall out of 13 teams. To view all the results from the 2019 GCST Spring Open 2019 click here.
