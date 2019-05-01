Tomlinson Furniture
Swimming: Broadbelt scores first international high points at GCST Spring Open

April 30, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Seven Mile Swimmers Sierrah Broadbelt had a memorable weekend in the pool earning the highest score of any swimmer, male or female, at the 2019 Gulf Coast Swim Team (GCST) Spring Open held 26-28 April in Fort Meyers, Fla.

The 10-year old set personal bests in the 100-metre butterfly (1:29.56), 100-metre freestyle (1:17.47) 50-metre freestyle (34.57) and the 400-metre freestyle (6:30.44) earning high points honours at an international meet for the first time.

The SMS standout placed first overall in four events, while scoring second in two events, along with a third, fourth and fifth place finish in a total of 10 events, accumulating 73 points in the Girls 10-and under age division.

Of the 24 swimmers that attended, 23 from SMS and 1 from Camana Bay Aquatic Club, 103 personal bests were set when converting short to long course metres with just nine pb’s from first-time swims.

Overall, SMS placed sixth overall out of 13 teams. To view all the results from the 2019 GCST Spring Open 2019 click here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

