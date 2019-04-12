Tomlinson Furniture
Taste of Cayman 2019 winners announced

April 11, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The winner of the best dish at this year’s Taste of Cayman is Harbour Grille’s Cayman style beef ravioli.

On Thursday (11 April) organizers released the official results from the festival over the weekend.

It brought out a buffet of talent to compete in different categories and while the competition was bubbling there could only be one winner in the respective categories. Harbour Grille also took the gold for best dessert while the winner of best drink went to the brasserie. Here’s a full list of all the Taste of Cayman 2019 winners.

Best Dish

Habour Grille | Cayman Style Beef Ravioli

Best Local Dish 

Agua | Conch Bolognese

Best Drink

The Brasserie Pureyors | Garden Gin

Best Dessert

Harbour Grille | Breadfruit Cake with Caramel Sauce

Best Booth

Jacques Scott [Ciroc Disco Bar] and Beach House Restaurant

Heavy Cake

Ileann Rubena Powery

Cayman Style Beef

Nordell Jackson

Home Gas Youth Culinary Cook-Off Competition

Ayanna Davis-Eden and Isaiah Bodden

Bon Vivant’s Amateur Chef Cook-Off Competition

Tha Dude Feev and Chef Maureen Cubbon

Seven Fathom’s Rum Challenge

Cory Scruggs

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

