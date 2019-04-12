Taste of Cayman 2019 winners announced

The winner of the best dish at this year’s Taste of Cayman is Harbour Grille’s Cayman style beef ravioli.
On Thursday (11 April) organizers released the official results from the festival over the weekend.
It brought out a buffet of talent to compete in different categories and while the competition was bubbling there could only be one winner in the respective categories. Harbour Grille also took the gold for best dessert while the winner of best drink went to the brasserie. Here’s a full list of all the Taste of Cayman 2019 winners.
Best Dish
Habour Grille | Cayman Style Beef Ravioli
Best Local Dish
Agua | Conch Bolognese
Best Drink
The Brasserie Pureyors | Garden Gin
Best Dessert
Harbour Grille | Breadfruit Cake with Caramel Sauce
Best Booth
Jacques Scott [Ciroc Disco Bar] and Beach House Restaurant
Heavy Cake
Ileann Rubena Powery
Cayman Style Beef
Nordell Jackson
Home Gas Youth Culinary Cook-Off Competition
Ayanna Davis-Eden and Isaiah Bodden
Bon Vivant’s Amateur Chef Cook-Off Competition
Tha Dude Feev and Chef Maureen Cubbon
Seven Fathom’s Rum Challenge
Cory Scruggs
