US gun accused dies

An American cruise shipper facing retrial here for possession of an unlicensed gun dies unexpectedly.
According to a US Wisconsin obituary notice 68 year-old Carol Ann McNeill-Skorupan passed away last Thursday (18 April.)
Ms. McNeill-Skorupan was charged with firearm possession after a gun was found in her luggage.
That suitcase was shipped here to meet the cruise ship she was a passenger on after it was misplaced.
Miss McNeill-Skorupan had not returned to Cayman for her first trial after being bailed.
She was tried in her absence.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict.
A date for a new trial was set for September.
