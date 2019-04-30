Tomlinson Furniture
Wanted man: RCIPS seeks Daniel Wallace Rankine

April 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine.
On Monday (29 April) the RCIPS said Mr. Rankine was wanted in relation to burglaries committed in Bodden Town during this month.
They said he is also known to frequent the Bodden Rown area.
Detectives advised the public not to approach Mr. Rankine if he is spotted, instead, they said to call the 911 communication centre immediately.
Anyone with information on Mr. Rankine’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or provide anonymous tips via the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

