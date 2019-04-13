Tomlinson Furniture
Culture News Politics

Warning from the chair: MLAs told to hold same-sex comments

April 12, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A warning from the Speaker’s chair advising lawmakers to stop discussing the ongoing same-sex marriage battle.
It was at the start of Friday’s (12 April) LA session.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush went on the offensive, taking Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller to task over comments he made on government radio Friday morning.
The Speaker reminded members that there is a court matter pending on the issue of same-sex marriages.
“I am saying it is time, leave it as is. There are appeals in front of us. There is no need for us to take this further. Mind you we are under attack, that’s my position. But we know how to deal with that,” said Speaker Bush.
Mr.Miller had commented on the Speaker’s lack of action when Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour used the term “gay-pril” in the LA this week. The Minister chuckled and winked after saying it, while some MLAs could be heard giggling.
Mr. Bush said he did not hear it, but described it as a Freudian slip.

He also said the term “gay-pril” is used by the LGBTQ community.
Mr. Miller declined to comment on the Speaker’s remarks.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: