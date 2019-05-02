Tomlinson Furniture
News

14,000 plunged into darkness

May 2, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Fourteen thousand customers are plunged into darkness after an equipment failure at the CUC power plant cut the lights Wednesday (1 May) night.

CUC says the power failure happened around 11:45 p.m.

Nearly an hour later, at 12:30 p.m. power was restored.

The power company said customers in parts of West Bay, George Town, Prospect and Savannah were left without power for almost an hour. CUC says initial investigations point to mechanical equipment failure of the generating facilities.

In a press release on Thursday 2 May CUC apologised for any inconvenience it caused.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: