14,000 plunged into darkness

Fourteen thousand customers are plunged into darkness after an equipment failure at the CUC power plant cut the lights Wednesday (1 May) night.

CUC says the power failure happened around 11:45 p.m.

Nearly an hour later, at 12:30 p.m. power was restored.

The power company said customers in parts of West Bay, George Town, Prospect and Savannah were left without power for almost an hour. CUC says initial investigations point to mechanical equipment failure of the generating facilities.

In a press release on Thursday 2 May CUC apologised for any inconvenience it caused.

