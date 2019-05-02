2 stabbed in George Town, suspect in custody

Two men are stabbed in a violent altercation in George Town on Saturday (4 May) night.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

Police said the incident happened on Edward Street near the George Town Library.

One of the wounded men was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital by the emergency services, while the second turned up at the George Town police station seeking help. He was also transported to the hospital.

The RCIPS said the two men are believed to be in stable condition. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station on 949-4222.

We will continue to follow this story and update as information comes to hand.

