2019 Carnival season ends with CayMAS

May 22, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

CayMAS revelers took over the streets of Grand Cayman on Saturday (18 May). It was the last time they will be jumping up in CayMAS as a stand-alone carnival event. Come next year Caymas and Batabano will be held on the same day. They will also follow the same route. Government announced earlier this month that both events will be held on the second weekend in May. Soca junkies made the best of what some are calling the end of an era.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

