Tomlinson Furniture
Culture News

23 new recruits graduate at RCIPS graduation ceremony

May 9, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

23 new police recruits are now full-fledged members of the RCIPS.

The latest class is comprised of 15 men and eight women, 14 of whom are Caymanian.

The recruits donned parade white uniforms for the graduation ceremony, marching in formation for Governor Martin Roper and this afternoon at the Harquail Theatre.

“You can tell how much it means to them because how hard they worked, again their results in terms of their academic work is higher than other classes in the past, so they’ve worked very hard for this,” said RCIPS Senior Trainer John Percival.

And unlike some other classes in the past, not a single recruit dropped out over the duration of the training.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: