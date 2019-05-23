23 new recruits graduate at RCIPS graduation ceremony

23 new police recruits are now full-fledged members of the RCIPS.

The latest class is comprised of 15 men and eight women, 14 of whom are Caymanian.

The recruits donned parade white uniforms for the graduation ceremony, marching in formation for Governor Martin Roper and this afternoon at the Harquail Theatre.

“You can tell how much it means to them because how hard they worked, again their results in terms of their academic work is higher than other classes in the past, so they’ve worked very hard for this,” said RCIPS Senior Trainer John Percival.

And unlike some other classes in the past, not a single recruit dropped out over the duration of the training.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

