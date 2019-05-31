31st annual DOE conch survey underway

For more than three decades, the Department of Environment has been keeping tabs on Cayman’s conch population.

“If people can remember back to the mid-80s, the biggest concern of that time was the reduction of conch and lobster that people were seeing,” said DOE Legislation Implementation and Coordination Unit manager John Bothwell.

He told Cayman 27 the conch survey began in 1988, two years after the establishment of Cayman’s Marine Parks system. However, he said it was quickly apparent that for conch, Marine Parks were not enough.

“In the early 90’s we had to lower the catch limit and put in place the closed season, and what we saw through our surveys over the years was that that allowed the conch population to reach kind of a dynamic balance,” said Mr. Bothwell.

Each year, the conch survey team monitors 100 24-sq. metre sites in the sounds of Grand Cayman and Little Cayman. Each conch is brought aboard where it’s measured.

Mr. Bothwell said data gleaned during the annual conch survey helps ensure the population of these culturally important marine mollusks remains stable.

“Honestly, we are on the edge,” said Mr. Bothwell. “As the human population increases, it could easily tip over into an overfishing situation.”

For interns like Cari Nelson, a student at the University of Chester, and for Triple-C students Ashleigh Chin and Nalani Bodden, the conch survey is an excellent opportunity to participate hands-on in field science.

“It’s quite amazing to see all the amazing work they’ve been doing and how it’s affected a lot of the wildlife,” said Ms. Nelson.

“I feel I’m glad to have the opportunity to be able to do this research and learn more about it,” said Ms. Chin.

“Conch have been around Cayman for a long time and it’s really important to our culture,” added Ms. Bodden.

Mr. Bothwell told Cayman 27 the conch population has reached what he called dynamic balance. He said the numbers may vary up or down slightly year to year, but the DOE is no longer seeing the population decreases so prevalent in the 70’s and 80’s.

