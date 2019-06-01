A tip-off leads police to 47 ganja plants on Cayman Brac.
They also detained a 60-year-old man.
He was held on suspicion of cultivating ganja.
The plants were found Wednesday (29 May) near Songbird Meadows.
Police also searched the man’s residence at a separate location.
There they found a small portion of ganja.
The man was warned and later bailed.
Read the police statement:
http://www.rcips.ky/47-ganja-plants-seized-in-cayman-brac-man-arrested-31-may
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.