70-year-old Cayman Brac man held on gambling offences

May 31, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A 70-year-old Cayman Brac man is held for illegal gambling offenses.
The arrest happened last Friday (24 May).
Police said they detained two men on West End Road, Cayman Brac.

They found receipt books and a large quantity of cash on the men.
The second man was warned for intended prosecution.
They searched the 70-year-old man’s house and seized $3000 in US and CI cash and gambling paraphernalia.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

