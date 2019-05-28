Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Athletics: Brown wins national title, Wray earns multi All-American honours

May 27, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s collegiate freshmen cleaned up at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

After 19-year-old Daneliz Thomas broke her own Union College record and Cayman Islands national mark Thursday (23 May), Milligan College hurdler Rasheem Brown and Xavier-Louisiana University sprinter Shalysa Wray delivered equally impressive performances earning All-American honours.

After clocking a new personal best of 13.90 in preliminaries of the Men’s 110-metre hurdles Friday (24 May), the 19-year-old won the outdoor national title Saturday (25 May) with a time of 13.95. After winning the NAIA 60-metre national indoor title in March, Brown earned All-American honours making him the sixteenth athlete in NAIA history to win the indoor-outdoor hurdling double in the 54-year history of the Association.

After winning conference titles in two events, 19-year-old Wray broke her own school record in the preliminaries of the Women’s 200-metres with a time of 24.11. She finished fifth overall in the finals with a mark of 24.12. Wray also ran a personal best in the 100-metres clocking 11.77 in both the prelims and finals to finish fifth overall, as well as placing fifth as part of the 4×100-metre relay, and eighth overall as part of XULA’s 4×400-metre relay team, taking four All-American honours.

For the season, Wray set school records in both the 200-and 400-metres. According to XULA Athletics, she is the second ‘Golden Nugget’ in school history to earn both All-American honours and score finals points in multiple events at the NAIA National Championships.

Also competing was Central Methodist junior Pearl Morgan who placed 14th in the preliminaries of the women’s 400-metres with a time of 57.73.

View the results from the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships here.

(Photo, Shalysa Wray: XULA Athletics)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: