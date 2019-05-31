Tomlinson Furniture
Athletics: Hyman talks Olympic qualifying, track future

May 30, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After clocking the second fastest time of his career, 29-year-old Kemar Hyman joined Cayman 27 News LIVE in studio to discuss qualifying for both the 2020 Olympics and the IAAF World Championships.

What will his future hold past 2020? We sit down with Cayman’s fastest man.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

