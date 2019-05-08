Bar Owner: National safety standards needed for bars and night clubs

Bar owners seeking to operate until 4 a.m. should all meet a basic industry safety standard, so says Douglas Cameron Jr. a co-owner of a West Bay Road night club and bar.

Mr. Cameron Jr. says he believes proper lighting, ample security and functioning CCTV systems should be a basic requirement at all liquor license establishments.

Mr. Cameron Jr, said by ensuring public places remain safe at all hours of the day and night, the venues and subsequent activities can be properly regulated.

“Otherwise they are going to congregate at someone’s house or at the beach or in the bush and there is no way to regulate that and make it safe. At least here on the liquor licensed premis[ese] they can be safe and it can be regulated and we can help to keep everyone together.”

Mr. Cameron Jr.’s comments come on the heels of new data that shows an increase in late night drunken brawls.

The 2018 police crime statistics reveal that during 2018 overall crime fell by 4 percent while serious crime fell by 10 percent. Despite’s figures police say they saw an increase 69 more cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, which they believe was due in part to the extension of operating hours for some liquor-licensed establishments.

